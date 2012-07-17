Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Tuesday, July 17

A perigee moon, or supermoon, rises behind wind turbines near Palm Springs, California. A reading of industrial construction in the country is expected on Tuesday.

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

There are a slew of economic announcements in the U.S. on Tuesday, including industrial production and CPI. Major earnings reports are also expected out of the U.S.Here’s what you need to know.



Singapore starts things off at 8:30 p.m. on Monday evening with a reading of electronics exports, which are seen advancing 4.0 per cent in June.

Australia’s Reserve Bank Board July minutes will be released at 9:30 p.m.

Announcements go quiet until 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning when the governor of the Reserve Bank of India is set to speak.

Sweden’s Riksbank will release minutes from its monetary meeting at 3:30 a.m.

U.K. CPI follows at 4:30 a.m. Economists forecast inflation declined 0.1 per cent sequentially, for a 2.8 per cent year-on-year gain.

Germany’s July Zew survey is expected at 5 a.m. Forecasts are for 3.2 point drop to 30 during the month.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with the June Consumer Price Index report. Prices are expected to show a 1.6 per cent increase from the year ago period.

U.S. industrial production hits at 9:15 a.m.. Economists project production improved 0.3 per cent in June from a month earlier, as capacity utilization increases 20 basis points to 79.2 per cent.

Closing out the day at 10 a.m. is the NAHB housing market index, with estimates for a 1 point increase to 30 in July.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

McMoRan Exploration (MMR): -$0.10

Kansas City Southern (KSU): $0.84

Coca-Cola (KO): $1.19

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST): $0.33

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): $1.29

Mattel (MAT): $0.21

Goldman Sachs (GS): $1.17

Intel (INTC): $0.52

United Rentals (URI): $0.50

CSX (CSX): $0.47

Yahoo! (YHOO): $0.23

Omnicom Group (OMC): $1.01

State Street (STT): $0.97

TD Ameritrade Holding (AMTD): $0.26

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

