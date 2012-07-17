Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Tuesday, July 17

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images
There are a slew of economic announcements in the U.S. on Tuesday, including industrial production and CPI. Major earnings reports are also expected out of the U.S.Here’s what you need to know.
- Singapore starts things off at 8:30 p.m. on Monday evening with a reading of electronics exports, which are seen advancing 4.0 per cent in June.
- Australia’s Reserve Bank Board July minutes will be released at 9:30 p.m.
- Announcements go quiet until 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning when the governor of the Reserve Bank of India is set to speak.
- Sweden’s Riksbank will release minutes from its monetary meeting at 3:30 a.m.
- U.K. CPI follows at 4:30 a.m. Economists forecast inflation declined 0.1 per cent sequentially, for a 2.8 per cent year-on-year gain.
- Germany’s July Zew survey is expected at 5 a.m. Forecasts are for 3.2 point drop to 30 during the month.
- Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with the June Consumer Price Index report. Prices are expected to show a 1.6 per cent increase from the year ago period.
- U.S. industrial production hits at 9:15 a.m.. Economists project production improved 0.3 per cent in June from a month earlier, as capacity utilization increases 20 basis points to 79.2 per cent.
- Closing out the day at 10 a.m. is the NAHB housing market index, with estimates for a 1 point increase to 30 in July.
Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.
McMoRan Exploration (MMR): -$0.10
Kansas City Southern (KSU): $0.84
Coca-Cola (KO): $1.19
Host Hotels & Resorts (HST): $0.33
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): $1.29
Mattel (MAT): $0.21
Goldman Sachs (GS): $1.17
Intel (INTC): $0.52
United Rentals (URI): $0.50
CSX (CSX): $0.47
Yahoo! (YHOO): $0.23
Omnicom Group (OMC): $1.01
State Street (STT): $0.97
TD Ameritrade Holding (AMTD): $0.26
Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.
SEE ALSO — MEN OF WALL STREET: This Is What You Will Be Wearing Next Summer >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.