Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Monday, July 16

Eric Platt
Italy Port Shipping Containers Economy Manufacturing Boat ExpansionContainers and products ready for export wait to be loaded on to ships at the Italian Port of Salerno. A reading of the country’s trade balance is scheduled for Monday.

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Monday is a relatively slow day in terms of economic announcements. Earnings out of Citigroup will be in focus.Here’s what you need to know.

  • The U.K. starts things off at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening with a reading of home prices. There is no consensus for the Rightmove report.
  • Announcements go quiet until 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning with Indian wholesale prices. Economists forecast prices increased 7.61 per cent in June compared to the year-ago period.
  • Swiss industrial production is expected at 3:15 a.m. Forecasts are for an 8.1 per cent sequential decline in the first quarter.
  • Italian and Norwegian trade balances hit at 4:00 a.m.
  • Eurozone CPI follows at 5:00 a.m. Economists project inflation was flat sequentially in June, for a 1.6 per cent year-on-year rise.
  • Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with advance retail sales and the Empire Manufacturing Report. Retail sales are expected to improve 0.2 per cent in June, while the Fed index advances to 4 from 2.29.
  • Closing out the day at 10:30 a.m. is the business inventories report. Economists forecast inventories increased 0.3 per cent in May.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Gannett Co (GCI): $0.53
Citigroup (C): $0.89
JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT): $0.66

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

