Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Monday, July 16

Containers and products ready for export wait to be loaded on to ships at the Italian Port of Salerno. A reading of the country’s trade balance is scheduled for Monday.

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Monday is a relatively slow day in terms of economic announcements. Earnings out of Citigroup will be in focus.Here’s what you need to know.



The U.K. starts things off at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening with a reading of home prices. There is no consensus for the Rightmove report.

Announcements go quiet until 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning with Indian wholesale prices. Economists forecast prices increased 7.61 per cent in June compared to the year-ago period.

Swiss industrial production is expected at 3:15 a.m. Forecasts are for an 8.1 per cent sequential decline in the first quarter.

Italian and Norwegian trade balances hit at 4:00 a.m.

Eurozone CPI follows at 5:00 a.m. Economists project inflation was flat sequentially in June, for a 1.6 per cent year-on-year rise.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with advance retail sales and the Empire Manufacturing Report. Retail sales are expected to improve 0.2 per cent in June, while the Fed index advances to 4 from 2.29.

Closing out the day at 10:30 a.m. is the business inventories report. Economists forecast inventories increased 0.3 per cent in May.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Gannett Co (GCI): $0.53

Citigroup (C): $0.89

JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT): $0.66

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

