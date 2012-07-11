Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Wednesday, July 11

A group of demonstrators hold up signs before a trade markup hearing of the Senate Finance Committee. A reading of U.S. trade is expected on Wednesday.

Wednesday is a relatively tame day as far as economic announcements go. Wholesale inventories, the trade balance, and FOMC minutes are all on tap in the U.S.Here’s what you need to know.



South Korea starts things off at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening with a reading of the country’s unemployment rate. Expectations are for a 10 basis point rise in June, to 3.3 per cent.

Japan’s Tertiary Industry index follows at 7:50 p.m., with expectations for a 0.2 per cent gain in May.

Australian July Consumer Confidence hits at 8:30 p.m. There is no consensus for the announcement.

Announcements go quiet until 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning with German CPI. Consensus is for a preliminary reading showing a 0.1 per cent sequential decline to hold.

France’s current account follows at 2:45 a.m., with expectations for the country to post a €3.5 billion deficit in May.

Portuguese CPI is expected at 5:00 a.m. Economists forecast inflation fell 10 basis points sequentially in June.

Attention shifts to the Americas at 8:00 a.m., with Brazilian retail sales. Forecasts are for a 0.6 per cent improvement in May.

The U.S. trade balance follows at 8:30 a.m. Economists see the trade deficit declining to $48.5 billion in May.

The Wholesale Inventories report is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Inventories are seen advancing 0.3 per cent in May, following April’s 0.6 per cent gain.

Closing out the day at 2 p.m. are minutes from the FOMC.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Marriott International (MAR): $0.42

Charles Schwab (SCHW): $0.18

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

