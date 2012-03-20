Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A clock outside Tiffany & Co. jewellers on New Bond Street in London. The retailer will report fourth quarter earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday.

Tuesday follows a relatively slow day on the Street, as markets have few major economic releases to digest. The focus will largely be on the U.K. and U.S., with earnings announcements from Tiffany & Co., Jefferies and Oracle. Here’s what you need to know.



Australia starts things off at 7:00 p.m. EST on Monday evening with a reading of leading indicators for January. There is no consensus estimate for the release, which last increased 20 basis points. At 8:30 p.m. EST the country’s Reserve Bank Board will release minutes from its March meeting.

Announcements go quiet until 3:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday morning, when Finland will announce February unemployment figures. Economists forecast the country’s jobless rate will increase to 8.0 per cent from 7.8 per cent in January.

At the same time, a reading of German producer prices is set for release, with forecasts for a 0.5 per cent rise sequentially in February.

Swiss industrial production follows at 4:15 a.m. EST. Economists polled by Bloomberg predict a 2.6 per cent increase during the final quarter of 2011, reversing a 1.4 per cent contraction in the third quarter.

Dutch consumer confidence follows at 4:30 a.m. EST, with expectations for the index to increase to -35 in March from -36 a month earlier.

At 5:30 a.m. EST, a series of British announcements are set for release, including retail and consumer prices. Economists predict CPI will increase 40 basis points in February, following January’s 0.5 per cent fall.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. EST with housing starts. Expectations are for the annualized pace to hit 700,000 in February, up slightly from last month’s 699,000 reading. Building permits will also be announced, with economists looking for a 0.5 per cent increase to 686,000.

Below, the major earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Tiffany & Co (TIF): $1.42

Jefferies Group (JEF): $0.29

Oracle (ORCL): $0.56

Jabil Circuit (JBL): $0.58

SAIC Inc (SAI): $0.33

