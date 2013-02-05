Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Tuesday, Feb 5

Photo: Zilberman Sands Photography / Flickr

Tomorrow should be a pretty busy day: the US ISM services number will be released, along with its European equivalents, the PMI services number. A handful of big companies, including NYSE Euronext, will release earnings reports before the market closes.Here’s what you need to know:



First, at 3:45 am EST, Markit will release Italy’s PMI services number, which is derived from a monthly survey of private sector companies. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the headline number to be 45.8.

At 3:50 am EST, Markit will release France’s PMI services number. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the headline number to be 43.6.

At 3:55 am EST, Markit will release Germany’s PMI services number. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the headline number to be 55.3.

At 4:00 am EST, Markit will release European Commission’s PMI services and the PMI Composite numbers. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the headline number to be 48.3, and 48.2 respectively.

At 4:30 am EST, Markit will release UK’s PMI services number. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the headline number to be 49.5.

At 5 am EST, Italy will release it’s CPI numbers. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the CPI including tobacco to increase 0.2%, mum, and the CPI EU harmonized to fall 1.9% mum, and rise 2.6% YoY.

The Institute for Supply Management will release the non-manufacturing ISM report, which is a purchasing survey of the US service economy, at 10 am. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect this number to be 55.

The UK Halifax House Prices index will also be released tomorrow, and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect a 0% change.

These are the companies that will release earnings reports before the market closes:

Before markets open, medical technology company Becton Dickinson (BDX) will release 2013 Q1 its earnings report. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect an EPS of $1.23.

Agricultural equipment manufacturer AGCO Corp (AGCO) will release 2012 Q4 its earnings report. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect an EPS of $0.97.

Coal miner SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) will release 2012 Q4 its earnings report. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect an EPS of $0.34.

Health care company HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) will release 2012 Q4 its earnings report. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect an EPS of $0.82.

After markets open, at 2:30 pm EST, the NYSE Euronext (NYX) will release its earnings report. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect $0.39.

