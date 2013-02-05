Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Tuesday, Feb 5

Photo: Zilberman Sands Photography / Flickr
Tomorrow should be a pretty busy day: the US ISM services number will be released, along with its European equivalents, the PMI services number. A handful of big companies, including NYSE Euronext, will release earnings reports before the market closes.Here’s what you need to know:
- First, at 3:45 am EST, Markit will release Italy’s PMI services number, which is derived from a monthly survey of private sector companies. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the headline number to be 45.8.
- At 3:50 am EST, Markit will release France’s PMI services number. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the headline number to be 43.6.
- At 3:55 am EST, Markit will release Germany’s PMI services number. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the headline number to be 55.3.
- At 4:00 am EST, Markit will release European Commission’s PMI services and the PMI Composite numbers. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the headline number to be 48.3, and 48.2 respectively.
- At 4:30 am EST, Markit will release UK’s PMI services number. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the headline number to be 49.5.
- At 5 am EST, Italy will release it’s CPI numbers. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the CPI including tobacco to increase 0.2%, mum, and the CPI EU harmonized to fall 1.9% mum, and rise 2.6% YoY.
- The Institute for Supply Management will release the non-manufacturing ISM report, which is a purchasing survey of the US service economy, at 10 am. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect this number to be 55.
- The UK Halifax House Prices index will also be released tomorrow, and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect a 0% change.
These are the companies that will release earnings reports before the market closes:
- Before markets open, medical technology company Becton Dickinson (BDX) will release 2013 Q1 its earnings report. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect an EPS of $1.23.
- Agricultural equipment manufacturer AGCO Corp (AGCO) will release 2012 Q4 its earnings report. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect an EPS of $0.97.
- Coal miner SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) will release 2012 Q4 its earnings report. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect an EPS of $0.34.
- Health care company HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) will release 2012 Q4 its earnings report. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect an EPS of $0.82.
- After markets open, at 2:30 pm EST, the NYSE Euronext (NYX) will release its earnings report. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect $0.39.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.