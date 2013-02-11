Here Are The Big Market-Moving Events For Monday, February 11

Photo: Daniel Goodman

In terms of market-moving events, Monday is about as sleepy as it can get, with only one important French economic release, and only two notable U.S. companies reporting earnings.Here’s what you need to know:



At 2:45 AM ET, French Industrial Production numbers will be released. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect that industrial production in France fell by 2.1% in December when compared to the previous month, and by 0.2% when compared to the same time period a year ago. In November, French industrial production fell by 3.5% from the previous month, but was 0.5% higher than the same month in 2011.

American Capital (ACAS) is will post it’s fourth-quarter earnings report before markets open on Monday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect that the private equity firm will report earnings-per-share of $0.25.

The Radian Group Inc (RDN) will also post earnings before markets open, at 6 AM. Analysts expect the credit enhancement company to post a loss of $0.51 per share.

