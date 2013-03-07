Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Thursday, March 7

Both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank will be announcing interest rate policy early tomorrow.We’ll also get the latest trade report from the U.S.



Here’s what you need to know (all times ET, consensus estimates from Bloomberg):

At 6:00 am, German factory orders will be released. Analysts expect orders to have gone up by 0.6 per cent in January. In December, factory orders increased by 0.8 per cent.

At 7:00 am, the Bank of England will announce rate policy. Analysts expect that it will remain unchanged, at 0.5 per cent.

At 7:45 am, the European Central Bank will announce interest rate policy. Analysts expect that it will remain unchanged at 0.75 per cent.

At 8:30 am U.S. initial jobless claims will be posted. Analysts expect 355,000 claims will be made for the week ending on March 2nd. That slightly more than 344,000 claims filed in the third week of February.

At 8:30 am, the U.S. trade balance will be posted. Analysts expect that the U.S. will record a trade deficit of $42.6 billion in January. In December, the U.S. recorded a trade deficit of $38.5 billion.

Below are the top companies that will be posting fourth-quarter earnings reports before markets open tomorrow, along with consensus estimates from Bloomberg:

Before markets open Smithfield Foods Inc (SFD) is expected to report earnings per share of $0.50.

Ciena Corp (CIEN) is expected to report an earnings per share loss of $0.14.

