Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Wednesday, March 6

Photo: Stephen Chernin / AP

There are a couple of big economic reports that could move markets tomorrow including the Euro-Zone gross domestic product report.Also, it’s jobs week in America, which means ADP will give us a preview of the Friday jobs report.



Here’s what you need to know (all times ET, consensus estimates from Bloomberg):

At 5 am Euro-Zone GDP will be released. Analysts expect that the Euro-Zone economy will have contracted by 0.6 per cent in the fourth quarter. Year-over-year, analysts expect Euro-Zone GDP to have contracted by 0.9 per cent.

At 8:15 am, the U.S. ADP unemployment change report will be released. This measures how many private sector jobs were added to the U.S. economy in February. Analysts expect that 170,000 jobs will have been added in February, which is slightly lower than the 192,000 jobs that were added in January.

At 10 am, the Bank of Canada rate will be released. Analysts expect that it will remain unchanged at 1 per cent.

Also at 10 am, U.S. factory orders for January will be released. Analysts expect factory orders to have fallen by 2.2 per cent in January. In December, factory orders increased by 1.8 per cent.

Before markets open, American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) will release its earnings report. Analysts that expect it will post an earning per share of $0.56.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.