Here Are The Big Market-Moving Events For Friday, February 8

Friday will be a relatively slow day, unless you’re Canadian. Several important Canadian economic data points will be released on Friday.Also in store is the Italian Industrial Production Index number which will be released early in the a.m., and a little later the U.S. Trade Balance for December.



Only a few companies will be releasing earnings reports before markets open, including Moody’s and AOL.

Here’s what you need to know:

First, at 4 a.m., the Italian Industrial Production Index will be released, which is expected to come in at 0.3 per cent, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Then, at 8:15 a.m., Canadian Housing Starts will be released, which is expected to come in at 195,000, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

15 minutes later, the Canadian net change in employment number is due, which is expected to be 5,000, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The Canadian unemployment rate will be released at this time also, and is expected to be 7.2 per cent.

The U.S. Trade Balance number is due at the same time, and is expected to be -$46 billion, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

At 10 a.m., the U.S. Wholesale Inventories number is due in, and is expected to come in at 0.4%, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Below are the top companies that will be posting fourth-quarter earnings reports before markets open tomorrow, along with consensus estimates from Bloomberg:

Before markets open, Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) is expected to report an EPS of $0.82.

Entergy Corp (ETR) is expected to report EPS of $1.58.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) is expected to report EPS of $2.02.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) is expected to report EPS of $1.62.

Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) is expected to report EPS of $0.93.

AOL Inc (AOL) is expected to report EPS of $0.53.

Moody’s Corp (MCO) is expected to report EPS of $0.71.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) is expected to report an EPS of $0.058.

