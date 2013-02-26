Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Tuesday, February 26

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

Several top U.S. companies, including Macy’s and Saks will be posting earnings before markets open tomorrow.Early in the trading session, there are two major U.S. economic indicators that are scheduled to be released—consumer confidence and new home sales.

Here’s what you need to know (all times ET, consensus estimates from Bloomberg):

At 9 am, the Case-Shiller index is expected to show that home prices climbed by 0.8 per cent in December.

At 10 am, the U.S. consumer confidence index will be released. Analysts expect that consumer confidence will rise by 3.4 points, from 58.6 in January to 62 in February.

Also at 10 am, U.S. new home sales numbers will be posted. Analysts expect that 380,000 new home were sold in the U.S. in January, up from the 369,000 sold in December.

Below are the top companies that will be posting fourth-quarter earnings reports before markets open tomorrow, along with consensus estimates from Bloomberg:

At 6 am The Home Depot (HD) is expected to report earnings per share of $0.64.

At 6 am MetroPCS Communications Inc (PCS) is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09.

At 6:30 am RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37.

At 8 am Macy’s Inc (M) is expected to report earnings per share of $1.99.

At 8 am Saks Inc (SKS) is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15.

