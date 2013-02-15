Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Friday, February 15

Photo: binder.donedat / Flickr

Between the Japanese Industrial Production number, that will be released just half an hour before the day ends, and the University of Michigan’s Confidence report, which will be released about an hour into trading, and all the economic indicators that are due in in between, tomorrow is jam-packed with market moving events.Several top securities like Kraft foods and Burger King will also be posting earning before the market opens tomorrow.



Here’s what you need to know (all times ET):

At 11:30 pm tonight, Japanese industrial production numbers will be released. In November, Japanese industrial production increased 2.5 per cent.

At 4:30 am, the UK retail sales numbers for January will be released. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect that UK consumers spend 0.5 per cent more in January than they did in December, excluding money spend of cars and fuel. Including cars and fuel, UK consumers are expected to have spend 0.9 per cent more than they did in December. Excluding cars and fuel, UK retails sales fell by 0.3 per cent in December. Including them cars and fuel, UK retail sales rose 0.3 per cent in December.

At 8:30 am, the U.S. Empire Manufacturing number will be released. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect that it will clock in at 2 below 0, in February, which will be a 5.8 point rise compared to January. This means that manufacturing in New York will continue to decline, but at a slower pace than January.

At 9:15 am, U.S. industrial production numbers will be released. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect industrial production to have risen by 0.2 per cent in January, slightly lower than the 0.3 per cent it grew in December.

And finally, at 9:55 am, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index will be released. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the index to rise by one point in February to 74.8, from 73.8 in January.

Below are the top companies that will be posting fourth-quarter earnings reports before markets open tomorrow, along with consensus estimates from Bloomberg:

Before markets open, American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) is expected to report an earnings per share of $0.46.

Burger King Worldwide Inc (BKW) is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15.

At 6:30 am Kraft Foods Group Inc (KRFT) is expected to report earnings per share of $0.41.

At 7 am VF Corp (VFC) is expected to report an earnings per share of $3.04.

At 7 am TRW Automotive Holdings Corp (TRW) is expected to report an earnings per share of $1.34.

