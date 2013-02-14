Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Thursday, February 14

Tomorrow is a big day for economic indicators. The gross domestic product numbers (GDP) for several different countries are due for release before the market opens tomorrow, as are U.S. initial jobless claims. Several top companies are also posting earnings before market close tomorrow, including Pepsi Co and Apache.Here’s what you need to know (All times are ET):



At 6:50 pm today, Japanese GDP numbers will be released. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect Japanese GDP to have grown by 0.1% in the last quarter of 2012. In the third quarter GDP contracted by 0.9%. Annualized GDP is expected to have grown by 0.4% in 2012, which is actually pretty good compared to 3.5% the Japanese economy contracted in 2011. The GDP deflator, which is a measure of the cost of goods produced relative to the purchasing power, is expected to have fallen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2012. In the third quarter, the Japanese GDP deflator fell by 0.8%.

At 1:30 am the French GDP numbers will be released. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the French economy to have contracted by 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2012. In the third quarter, GDP gew by 0.1%. Overall in 2012, French GDP is expected to have contracted 0..2%. In 2011 the French economy did not contract or grow.

At 2 am, German GDP numbers are due for release. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the German economy to have contracted by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, the German economy grew 0.2%.

At 4 am, Italian GDP numbers will be released. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Italian economy to have shrunk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2012, and by 2.2% over the whole year. Italian GDP contracted 0.2% in the third quarter of 2012. And in 2011, Italian GDP contracted 2.4%.

At 5 am, overall Euro-zone GDP numbers will be released. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect Euro-zone economies to have shrunk 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2012. In the third quarter, they shrunk 0.1%. Annualized, the Euro economy is expected to have shrunk by 0.7% in 2012, compared to 0.6% contraction in 2011.

At 8:30 am, U.S. initial jobless claims will be released. Analysts expect that American workers would have made 360,000 claims in the first week of February. 366,000 jobless claims were filed in the last week of January.

Below are the top companies that will be posting fourth-quarter earnings reports before markets open tomorrow, along with consensus estimates from Bloomberg:

Environmental services company Waste Management Inc (WM) is expected to report an earnings per share of $1.58.

Automotive industry components and parts supplier BorgWarner Inc (BWA) is expected to report an earnings per share of $1.14.

Specialty retailer of hunting, fishing, camping and related outdoor recreation merchandise Cabela’s Inc (CAB) is expected to report an earnings per share of $1.21.

Real estate finance company NorthStar Realty Finance Corp (NRF) is expected to report an earnings per share of $0.22.

Coal company Alpha Natural Resources Inc (ANR) is expected to report an an earnings per share loss of $0.49.

At 7 am beverage company PepsiCo Inc (PEP) is expected to report an an earnings per share of $1.05.

At 8 am oil and gas exploration and production company Apache Corp (APA) is expected to report an an earnings per share of $2.29.

At 8 am financial brokerage firm BGC Partners Inc (BGCP) is expected to report an an earnings per share of $0.11.

