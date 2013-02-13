Here Are The Big Market-Moving Events For Wednesday, February 13

Photo: Flickr/Wal-Mart Stores

The U.S. economic datapoint everyone has been waiting for — retail sales — will be released tomorrow, and several top companies will also announce earnings.Here’s what you need to know:



At 6:50 pm today, the Japanese CGPI, an index measuring the prices of domestic corporate goods, will be released. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the prices of corporate goods to have fallen by 0.3 per cent in January compared to the previous month. In December prices fell by 0.6 per cent from November.

At the same time, the Japanese Tertiary Industry Index, which is the monthly change in output produced by Japan’s service sector, will be released. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect output to have risen 0.7 per cent in December, compared to the previous month. In November, output fell 0.3 per cent from October.

At 7 am, the number of mortgage applications filed in the U.S. during the first week of February will be released. The number of applications filed in the last week of January were up 3.4% from the previous week.

At 8:30 am, the much discussed and awaited U.S. advance retail sales number will be released. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect retail sales in the U.S. to have risen 0.1% in January, compared to December. In December, retail sales grew by 0.5% from November.

Below are the top companies that will be posting fourth-quarter earnings reports before markets open tomorrow, along with consensus estimates from Bloomberg:

Before markets open, food and beverage company Dean Foods Co (DF) is expected to report earnings of $0.29 per share.

Tobacco company Lorillard (LO) is expected to report earnings of $0.76 per share.

Global pharmaceutical and medical device company Hospira Inc (HSP) is expected to report earnings of $0.54 per share.

Power company Calpine Corp (CPN) is expected to report a loss of $0.05 per share.

At 7 AM, agricultural machinery manufacturer Deere & Co (DE) is expected to report earnings of $1.40 per share.

At 7 AM, electric power holding company Duke Energy Corp (DUK) is expected to report earnings of $0.64 per share.

