Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Monday, August 27

Major economic announcements on Monday will be focused around Europe, with readings of confidence out of Germany, Finland, and the Netherlands.Chinese industrial profits are also set for release overnight and will likely dominate headlines.



South Korea starts things off at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday evening with consumer confidence. There is no consensus for the August report, which last read at 100.

The U.K.’s Hometrack Housing Survey hits at 7:00 p.m.

Chinese industrial profits follow at 9:30.

Announcements go quiet until 2:00 a.m. on Monday morning, when German import prices and Finnish consumer sentiment is announced. Import prices are expected to increase 0.9 per cent in July from a month earlier, while confidence in Finland improves 20 basis points to 0.3 in August.

Dutch producer confidence follows at 3:30 a.m., with expectations for a marginal improvement to -5.0 in August.

It’s back to Germany at 4:00 a.m. with the IFO Business Climate Index. Economists forecast the composite index declined in August to 102.7 as both current conditions and expectations for future business fall.

Taiwan’s Coincident Index will also be released at 4:00 a.m. There is no consensus for the report.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 10:00 a.m. with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’ monthly manufacturing report. Expectations are for a slight improvement in the headline rate, to -8. A reading below zero indicates contraction.

Israel’s central bank will announce any changes to monetary policy at 10:30 a.m. Expectations are for the country’s key benchmark rate to remain at 2.25 per cent.

Closing out the day at 12:00 p.m. is a reading of the number of people looking for a job in France. Consensus is for a 22,000 increase to 2.96 million.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Tiffany & Co (TIF): $0.73

Samsonite International (SA): $0.06

PVH Corp (PVH): $1.21

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

