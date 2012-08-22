Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Wednesday, August 22

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday afternoon. And the sub-plot in the morning will be global retail sales data and retailers’ earnings.Here’s what you need to know.



At 3:00 a.m. ET Denmark reports retail sales data – economists expect sales increased 0.2 per cent in July from the previous month.

Canada follows with its retail sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. Economists forecast that there was a slight 0.1 per cent pickup in June from the previous month.

Mexico reports retail sales at 9:00 a.m. with economists expecting an increase of 4.5 per cent in June from the previous month.

At 10:00 a.m. the U.S. reports existing home sales numbers. Economists expect that houses sold at a 4.51 million-unit annual rate in July, a 3.2 per cent increase from the previous month.

Finally, at 2:00 p.m., the Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its August policy meeting. Investors will be watching closely for hints toward additional monetary stimulus in the coming weeks and months.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day and consensus analysts’ estimates:

Toll Brothers (TOL): $0.18

American Eagle (AEO): $0.21

Chico’s (CHS): $0.30

Express (EXPR): $0.17

Guess? (GES): $0.51

Hewlett-Packard (HPQ): $0.98

Hain Celestial Group (HAIN): $0.45

Prospect Capital (PSEC): $0.40

Kayak Software (KYAK): $0.24

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

