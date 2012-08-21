Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Tuesday, August 21

Photo: Adapted from Wikimedia Commons

The Reserve Bank of Australia releases its August meeting minutes at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday evening. At the August meeting, the Bank left its rate target unchanged at a 2.5-year low.

At 12:30 a.m. Japan reports the latest reading on its All Industry Activity Index, which economists expect to increase 0.2 per cent from last month.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day and consensus analysts’ estimates:

Medtronic (MDT): $0.85

Best Buy (BBY): $0.31

Barnes & Noble (BKS): -$0.90

The Wet Seal (WTSLA): -$0.07

Williams-Sonoma (WSM): $0.51

Dell (DELL): $0.45

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

