Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Monday, August 20

A flight attendant waits to board an Airbus A380 aeroplane as construction on the region’s new airport continues. A reading of EU construction output is expected on Monday.

There are few major announcements on Monday across North America, with attention squarely on Europe and Asia. Here’s what you need to know.



The U.K. starts things off at 7:01 p.m. on Sunday evening with the Rightmove Housing Price Index. There is no consensus for the August report.

Thai GDP follows at 10:30 p.m. with expectations for a 2.0 per cent sequential advance. If that holds, it would represent a 3.1 per cent year-on-year improvement.

Announcements go quiet until 1:00 a.m. on Monday morning, when new data from Japan’s Coincident index will be released for June. The index last stood at 93.8 (June preliminary).

Russian retail sales and unemployment for July hit at 2:00 a.m. Sales are expected to gain 2.6 per cent from a month earlier, as unemployment heads 10 basis points higher to 5.5 per cent.

Dutch consumer confidence will be released at 3:30 a.m. Sentiment is expected to fall further, with forecasts for a 1 point drop to -33.

Eurozone construction data follows at 5:00 a.m.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s National Activity Index. There is no consensus for the report.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Lowe’s Cos (LOW): $0.70

Urban Outfitters (URBN): $0.33

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

