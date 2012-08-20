Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Monday, August 20

A flight attendant waits to board an Airbus A380 aeroplane as construction on the region’s new airport continues. A reading of EU construction output is expected on Monday.
Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images
There are few major announcements on Monday across North America, with attention squarely on Europe and Asia. Here’s what you need to know.
- The U.K. starts things off at 7:01 p.m. on Sunday evening with the Rightmove Housing Price Index. There is no consensus for the August report.
- Thai GDP follows at 10:30 p.m. with expectations for a 2.0 per cent sequential advance. If that holds, it would represent a 3.1 per cent year-on-year improvement.
- Announcements go quiet until 1:00 a.m. on Monday morning, when new data from Japan’s Coincident index will be released for June. The index last stood at 93.8 (June preliminary).
- Russian retail sales and unemployment for July hit at 2:00 a.m. Sales are expected to gain 2.6 per cent from a month earlier, as unemployment heads 10 basis points higher to 5.5 per cent.
- Dutch consumer confidence will be released at 3:30 a.m. Sentiment is expected to fall further, with forecasts for a 1 point drop to -33.
- Eurozone construction data follows at 5:00 a.m.
- Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s National Activity Index. There is no consensus for the report.
Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.
Lowe’s Cos (LOW): $0.70
Urban Outfitters (URBN): $0.33
Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.
