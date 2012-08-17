Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Friday, August 17

Photo: Flicker/laurieofindy

Releases scheduled Friday look set to send investors sailing into the weekend without too much extra to worry about.Here’s what you need to know.



Germany reports producer prices at 2:00 a.m. ET. Economists are expecting a 0.3 per cent increase from last month and a 1.2 per cent increase year-over-year.

At 8:30 a.m. the Bank of Canada reports CPI numbers – economists expect a reading of 121.7, or a 0.2 per cent increase from last month and a 2.0 per cent increase from last year.

The big number of the day is at 9:55 a.m. – University of Michigan Consumer Confidence. Economists expect a slight downtick on the index to 72.2 from 72.3 last month.

Five minutes later, at 10:00 a.m., the US Leading Indicators index is released, and economists are forecasting a 0.2 per cent increase from last month.

At 10:30 a.m., Venezuela announces Q2 GDP, with economists looking for 6.1 per cent growth from last year.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day and consensus analysts’ estimates (only one):

Foot Locker (FL): $0.33

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

