Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Thursday, August 16

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The economic data calendar slows down a bit after a busy week in the eurozone and the United States, but there are a few releases you won’t want to miss.Here’s what you need to know.
- At 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, South Korea will announce unemployment numbers. Economists are looking for a 3.3 per cent unemployment rate, up slightly from the prior reading of 3.2 per cent.
- At 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Netherlands also reports on unemployment. Economists expect an unchanged reading at 6.3 per cent.
- At 4:30 a.m. the U.K. will release retail sales data. Economists are forecasting a 2 per cent increase year-over-year, excluding autos and fuel.
- Then, at 5:00 a.m., eurozone CPI is released. Economists expect that inflation declined 0.5 per cent from the previous month in July.
- At 8:00 a.m. Brazil kicks off the day in the western hemisphere with July retail sales numbers, which economists expect deteriorated 0.3 per cent from the previous month.
- The U.S. data starts streaming at 8:30 a.m. when weekly jobless claims numbers are reported. Economists are forecasting a 365k increase in initial jobless claims, up from 361k last week.
- Also at 8:30 a.m. is data on U.S. housing starts, which economists expect decreased 0.5 per cent in July to 756k, down from 760k in June.
- At 9:00 a.m. Mexico reports Q2 GDP, with economists expecting a 0.7 per cent increase from the previous quarter, tracking at a 4.3 per cent annual growth rate.
- Finally, at 10:00 a.m. the Philly Fed manufacturing survey is released. Economists expect a -5 reading on the index, up from -12.9 last month.
Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day and consensus analysts’ estimates.
- Sears Holdings (SHLD): -$0.86
- Wal-Mart (WMT): $1.17
- Ross Stores (ROST): $0.81
- Gap (GPS): $0.48
- Aeropostale (ARO): $0.01
- Dollar Tree (DLTR): $0.47
- GameStop (GME): $0.16
Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.
