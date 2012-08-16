Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Thursday, August 16

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The economic data calendar slows down a bit after a busy week in the eurozone and the United States, but there are a few releases you won’t want to miss.Here’s what you need to know.



At 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, South Korea will announce unemployment numbers. Economists are looking for a 3.3 per cent unemployment rate, up slightly from the prior reading of 3.2 per cent.

At 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Netherlands also reports on unemployment. Economists expect an unchanged reading at 6.3 per cent.

At 4:30 a.m. the U.K. will release retail sales data. Economists are forecasting a 2 per cent increase year-over-year, excluding autos and fuel.

Then, at 5:00 a.m., eurozone CPI is released. Economists expect that inflation declined 0.5 per cent from the previous month in July.

At 8:00 a.m. Brazil kicks off the day in the western hemisphere with July retail sales numbers, which economists expect deteriorated 0.3 per cent from the previous month.

The U.S. data starts streaming at 8:30 a.m. when weekly jobless claims numbers are reported. Economists are forecasting a 365k increase in initial jobless claims, up from 361k last week.

Also at 8:30 a.m. is data on U.S. housing starts, which economists expect decreased 0.5 per cent in July to 756k, down from 760k in June.

At 9:00 a.m. Mexico reports Q2 GDP, with economists expecting a 0.7 per cent increase from the previous quarter, tracking at a 4.3 per cent annual growth rate.

Finally, at 10:00 a.m. the Philly Fed manufacturing survey is released. Economists expect a -5 reading on the index, up from -12.9 last month.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day and consensus analysts’ estimates.

Sears Holdings (SHLD): -$0.86

Wal-Mart (WMT): $1.17

Ross Stores (ROST): $0.81

Gap (GPS): $0.48

Aeropostale (ARO): $0.01

Dollar Tree (DLTR): $0.47

GameStop (GME): $0.16

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

REVEALED: The World’s Biggest Companies Explain What’s Happening To The Global Economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.