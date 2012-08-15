Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Wednesday, August 15

Photo: AP Images

With most of the eurozone economic data out of the way, the focus is back on the United States tomorrow.Here’s what you need to know.



Singapore kicks things off at 1:00 a.m. with June retail sales numbers; a 0.9 per cent decline from last month is expected.

The Bank of England releases minutes from its meeting on monetary policy tomorrow at 4:30 a.m. A surprise jump in U.K. inflation reported today will temper market expectations of additional monetary stimulus.

Also at 4:30 a.m. are U.K. jobless claims numbers. Economists expect a 6,000 increase in jobless claims from last month, versus a 6,100 increase the previous month.

At 5:00 a.m. Malaysia reports GDP and CPI numbers. Economists expect that growth slowed to an annual rate of 4.6 per cent in the second quarter, down from 4.7 per cent. Inflation is forecast to rise at 1.6 per cent year-on-year.

The major data releases start in the United States at 8:30 a.m. with the latest Consumer Price Index reading. Economists expect that CPI advanced 0.2 per cent month-on-month in July.

Also at 8:30 a.m. is the Empire Manufacturing report; economists expect a reading of 7 on the index.

Industrial production data is released at 9:15 a.m. Economists are forecasting a 0.5 per cent improvement in July.

Rounding things out is the NAHB Housing Market Index, released at 10:00 a.m. Economists are expecting a reading of 35 on the index, unchanged from the previous month.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day and consensus analysts’ estimates.

Staples (SPLS): $0.22

Deere & Co (DE): $2.32

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF): $0.17

Target (TGT): $1.00

PetSmart (PETM): $0.66

Agilent Technologies (A): $0.83

Cisco Systems (CSCO): $0.46

Applied Materials (AMAT): $0.22

Ltd Brands (LTD): $0.48

NetApp (NTAP): $0.38

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

