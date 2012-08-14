Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Tuesday, August 14

Photo: Motiqua / Flirkr

A ton of economic data will be released in Europe on Tuesday.Here’s what you need to know.



France will deliver its latest reading on inflation at 1:30 a.m. ET when it reports CPI statistics. Economists are expecting a 0.5 per cent decrease.

France will also report Q2 GDP at 1:30 a.m. Economists are forecasting that the economy contracted 0.1 per cent from the previous quarter.

Germany reports GDP data at 2:00 a.m. Economists are expecting a 02 per cent increase from the previous quarter (seasonally adjusted).

Back in France, non-farm payrolls will be announced at 2:45 a.m. Economists expect that employment growth contracted 0.1 per cent in the past quarter.

Next up is Spain, which reports CPI numbers at 3:00 a.m. Economists expect that inflation fell 0.2 per cent from the previous month.

Looking at inflation on the producer side, Switzerland reports PPI at 3:15 a.m. Economists are looking for a 0.2 per cent decline from the previous month.

The Netherlands reports Q2 GDP at 3:30 a.m. and is expected to post a 0.3 per cent decline in economic growth from the previous quarter.

The U.K. reports CPI and house prices at 4:30 a.m. Economists are expecting a 0.1 per cent decline in inflation since last month and a 1.5 per cent increase in house prices year-over-year.

At 5:00 a.m. we get some euro area-wide economic data, with GDP (economists expecting -0.2 per cent from last quarter), industrial production (expected -0.7 per cent from last month), and economic sentiment as evidenced by the ZEW survey.

In the U.S., NFIB Small Business Optimism numbers come out at 7:30 a.m. with economists expecting a 91.6 reading, up from 91.4.

Then, at 8:30 a.m., inflation and sales data will be released in the United States–economists expect a 0.2 per cent increase in PPI from last month and a 0.3 per cent increase in advance retail sales.

Finally, U.S. business inventories numbers will be released at 10:00 a.m., with economists expecting a 0.2 per cent increase.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Estee Lauder (EL): $0.16

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS): $0.64

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings (NSM): $0.34

Home Depot (HD): $0.97

TJX Cos (TJX): $0.55

JDS Uniphase (JDSU): $0.12

KIT Digital (KITD): -$0.37

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

