Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Monday, August 13

Photo: Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

There are few major announcements on Monday across North America and Europe. Headlines will be driven out of Japan, as the country releases its preliminary second quarter GDP report. Here’s what you need to know.



Japan starts things off at 7:50 p.m. on Sunday evening with a reading of second quarter GDP. Economists forecast a slowing annualized growth pace, at 2.3 per cent, representing a 0.6 per cent sequential increase.

Announcements go quiet until 2:00 a.m. on Monday morning, when Germany releases wholesale prices. There is no consensus for the report.

The French current account balance follows at 2:45 a.m., with expectations for a €4.1 billion deficit in June.

Dutch and Norwegian retail sales will be released at 3:30 and 4:00 a.m. Sales are expected to improve 2.5 per cent in the Netherlands from a year earlier, while sales in Norway advance 4.1 per cent (a 0.5 per cent sequential fall).

A report on Italian government debt is scheduled for 4:30 a.m.

Closing out the day at 9:00 a.m. is Mexican industrial production. Economists forecast a 3.7 per cent year-on-year gain.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Sysco (SYY): $0.54

Groupon (GRPN): $0.03

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

SEE ALSO: This Is What The World Will Look Like For The Rest Of The Year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.