Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Monday, April 9, 2012

A reading of Canadian business outlook will be released on Monday.

Equity markets on Monday may be more interested in digesting the non farm payrolls report from Friday, as they have little other major economic data to go over.Here’s what you need to know.



Japan starts things off at 7:50 p.m. with a report of its trade balance, which economists forecast will move to ¥104.3 billion, reversing a -¥1381.6 billion reading in January.

Chinese producer prices follow at 9:30 p.m., with expectations for PPI to decline 0.3 per cent in March.

Attention turns back to Japan at 1:00 a.m. on Monday morning. The Eco Watchers Survey, which measures future and current conditions, is forecast to increase 60 basis points to 46.5 in March.

Turkish industrial production hits at 3:00 a.m. Production last declined 3.1 per cent. There is no consensus for the February report.

Portugal will announce February industrial sales at 6:00 a.m. Sales last improved 0.2 per cent.

Mexican consumer prices are seen increasing 0.08 per cent month-on-month in March. The announcement is scheduled for 9:00 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m., a reading of Canadian business outlook will be released. The index last came in at -4. There is no consensus opinion for the first quarter report.

There are no major earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

