Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Thursday, April 19, 2012

Initial claims are set for release in the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Photo: Chris Hondros / Getty

Earnings season continues its rapid fire pace in the U.S., with markets firmly focused on results out of Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Du Pont, Verizon and Microsoft. Macro data includes initial claims in the U.S. and unemployment in Hong Kong.Here’s what you need to know.



Japan starts things off at 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday evening with its adjusted merchandise trade balance. Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast the trade deficit stood at -¥446.3 billion in March.

At 9:30 data on Australian business confidence will be released, which last stood at 1. There is no consensus estimate for the first quarter reading.

Announcements go quiet until 3:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, when Danish consumer confidence comes out. Consensus is for an uptick to 1.5 from -0.4 in April.

At 4:00 a.m., industrial sales in Italy will be announced with expectations for a 1.1 per cent sequential decline in February.

Hong Kong unemployment follows at 4:30 a.m., with expectations for a 10 basis point increase to 3.5 per cent in March.

Portuguese producer prices hit at 6:00 a.m. The report last showed a 0.3 per cent increase in February.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. when weekly initial claims data is released. Economists anticipate claims will fall to 370,000 from 380,000 last week.

At 10:00 a.m. the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia will release its April regional report on manufacturing. Forecasts are for a slight decline to 12 from 12.5.

Closing out the day is existing home sales in the U.S., also at 10:00 a.m. Economists project sales quickened to an annualized pace of 4.62 million in April, from 4.59 million in March. That would represent a 0.7 per cent month-on-month gain.

Below, the major earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

EI du Pont (DD): $1.54

travellers Cos (TRV): $1.51

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX): $0.85

Swift Transportation (SWFT): $0.14

KeyCorp (KEY): $0.19

Laboratory Corp of America (LH): $1.65

BB&T (BBT): $0.58

Sherwin-Williams (SHW): $0.94

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): $1.17

Southwest Airlines (LUV): -$0.05

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): $0.36

Philip Morris International (PM): $1.19

Bank of America (BAC): $0.12

EMC (EMC): $0.36

Morgan Stanley (MS): $0.44

Verizon Communications (VZ): $0.57

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): $1.92

Capital One Financial (COF): $1.43

NCR Corp (NCR): $0.34

SanDisk (SNDK): $0.67

E*TRADE Financial (ETFC): $0.09

Tempur-Pedic International (TPX): $0.84

Microsoft (MSFT): $0.57

Union Pacific (UNP): $1.63

Peabody Energy (BTU): $0.57

Baxter International (BAX): $1.00

Boston Scientific (BSX): $0.08

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): $0.09

Blackstone Group (BX): $0.39

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

