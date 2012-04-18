Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A view of power lines in early morning fog from the Hazelwood Power Station in Australia. A reading of expectations on the economy will be released on Tuesday evening.

Earnings season continues its rapid fire pace in the U.S., with markets firmly focused on results out of American Express, BlackRock, eBay, Halliburton, and Yum Brands. There is little macro data set for release.Here’s what you need to know.



Australia starts things off at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening with a reading of the Westpac Leading Index, which last increased 0.6 per cent. There is no consensus for the February report.

At 9:30 data on Chinese home prices will be released.

Announcements go quiet until 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, when the Bank of England releases its monthly minutes.

Also at 4:30 a.m., a reading of jobless claims in the U.K. will be announced with expectations for 6,000 new claims. That would represent a drop from the last reading of 7,200 initial claims.

Eurozone construction output follows at 5:00 a.m. The report last showed a seasonally adjusted decline of 0.8 per cent in January.

Attention shifts to Canada at 10:30 a.m. when the Bank of Canada releases monetary policy minutes.

Below, the major earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Halliburton (HAL): $0.86

BlackRock (BLK): $3.03

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): $1.00

First Republic (FRC): $0.67

Knight Capital Group (KCG): $0.30

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): $0.52

New York Community Bancorp (NYB): $0.26

QUALCOMM (QCOM): $0.96

Marriott International (MAR): $0.29

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK): $1.12

Yum! Brands (YUM): $0.72

American Express (AXP): $1.01

SLM Corp (SLM): $0.52

VMware (VMW): $0.60

Polycom (PLCM): $0.23

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners (KMP): $0.64

eBay (EBAY): $0.52

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC): $1.48

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

