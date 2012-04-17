Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Tuesday, April 17, 2012

A detail view of Coca-Cola products at a convenience store in Fort Worth, Texas. The company is set to report quarterly results on Tuesday.

Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Earnings season heats up in the U.S., with markets firmly focused on results out of Goldman Sachs, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Intel and Coca-Cola. Macro data from Japan, Germany, and the U.S. will also be in play.Here’s what you need to know.



China starts things off at 10:00 p.m. on Monday evening with a final reading of foreign direct investment. Economists anticipate outside investment declined 13.6 per cent year-on-year in March, a much steeper fall than seen in February.

Between 12:30 and 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Japan will release data on industrial production and consumer confidence. Confidence is seen increasing 50 basis points to 40 in March. There is no consensus on the industrial production report.

British consumer prices are set for release at 4:30 a.m. Consensus is for a 0.3 per cent sequential increase in March.

The Zew Indicator of Economic Sentiment follows at 5:00 a.m. in Germany, measuring the difference between optimism and pessimism. Expectations are for the index to decline to 35 from 37.6 in April.

Icelandic unemployment hits at 8:00 a.m., which last registered at 7.3 per cent. There is no consensus for the March report.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with housing starts and building permits. Economists anticipate the annual pace of starts increased slightly in March, growing to 705,000 from 698,000. Permits are seen at 710,000.

Closing out the day in the U.S. is a reading of industrial production at 9:15 a.m. Economists anticipate a 0.3 per cent gain in March, gaining on a flat reading last month.

Below, the major earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Comerica (CMA): $0.56

McMoRan Exploration (MMR): -$0.12

Coca-Cola (KO): $0.87

Northern Trust (NTRS): $0.65

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): $1.35

US Bancorp (USB): $0.64

Goldman Sachs Group (GS): $3.55

WW Grainger (GWW): $2.52

Cree (CREE): $0.21

Stryker (SYK): $0.99

CSX Corp (CSX): $0.38

Intel Corp (INTC): $0.50

United Rentals (URI): $0.08

International Business Machines (IBM): $2.65

Yahoo! (YHOO): $0.18

USG (USG): -$0.42

Omnicom Group (OMC): $0.69

TD Ameritrade Holding (AMTD): $0.26

State Street (STT): $0.87

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

