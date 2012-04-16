Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Monday, April 16, 2012

A woman looks for shoes at a Payless Shoe Source. In the U.S., advance retail sales will be reported on Monday.

Markets have little major data to digest internationally, with only a key report out of Italy on its trade balance. In the U.S., an advance reading of retail sales and manufacturing in the New York region, as well as earnings out of Citi, will set the tone. Here’s what you need to know.



The U.K. starts things off at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening with a reading of home prices for April out of Rightmove. Prices last increased 1.6 per cent month-on-month. There is no consensus for the report.

Indian wholesale prices are set for release at 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Consensus is for a 6.65 per cent year-on-year increase in March.

Swiss producer and import prices follow at 3:15 a.m., with expectations for a 0.5 per cent month-on-month gain in March.

Italy’s trade balance hits at 4:00 a.m., with forecasts for a deficit of €1.33 billion in February. That’s less than the -€4.35 billion logged in January.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with advance retail sales. Economists anticipate sales increased 0.3 per cent in March from a month earlier.

Also at 8:30 a.m. is a reading of manufacturing from the New York Federal Reserve. The Empire Manufacturing Survey is seen declining to 18 from 20.2, which still represents strong expansion.

Closing out the day in the U.S. is a report on business inventories at 10:00 a.m. Economists anticipate a 0.6 per cent gain in February, 10 basis points slower than a month earlier.

Below, the major earnings announcement scheduled for the day.

Gannett Co (GCI): $0.31

Charles Schwab (SCHW): $0.15

Mattel (MAT): $0.07

Citigroup (C): $1.02

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

