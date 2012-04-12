Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Thursday, April 12, 2012

A Google sign hangs inside the company’s Chicago offices. Google is scheduled to report quarterly results on Thursday.

Thursday is jobs day in the U.S., with initial claims the big focus. Also in the U.S., search giant Google will report quarterly results after the bell. Here’s what you need to know.



South Korea starts things off at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening with a reading of unemployment. Economists forecast the jobless rate will tick 10 basis points lower in March, to 3.6 per cent.

A reading of Australian unemployment follows at 9:30 p.m., with expectations for the rate to increase 10 basis points to 5.3 per cent in March.

French consumer prices are set for release at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. Consensus is for a 0.6 per cent sequential increase in March.

Indian industrial production hits at 1:30 a.m. as well, with forecasts for a 6.7 per cent year-on-year gain in February.

Swedish home prices follow at 3:30 a.m. There is no consensus for the February or March reports, which will both be released.

The U.K. will report its monthly trade balance at 4:30 a.m. Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast the trade deficit will widen to £2 billion in February.

A report on Portuguese consumer prices will be released at 5:00 a.m. CPI last increased 0.1 per cent. There is no consensus for the March report.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m., with the weekly initial unemployment claims report. Economists predict first time claims fell by 2,000 to 355,000.

Also at 8:30 a.m.: a reading of producer prices in the U.S. Economists are closely watching this figure, and Friday’s consumer report, to see how energy costs are impacting inflation. The current estimate is for the producer price index to increase 0.3 per cent in March, slower than the 0.4 per cent jump logged in February.

Canada will announce February new housing prices at 8:30 a.m. Consensus is for a 0.2 per cent gain month-on-month.

Below, the major earnings announcement scheduled for the day.

Fastenal (FAST): $0.34

Google (GOOG): $9.63

Rite Aid (RAD): -$0.14

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

