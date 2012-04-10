Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Tuesday, April 10, 2012

French President Nicolas Sarkozy speaks during the UMP presidential support meeting. A reading of French business confidence will be released on Tuesday.

Earnings season kicks off on Tuesday when aluminium giant and Dow component Alcoa reports quarterly results. Markets will also have data out on the French, German and U.S. economies to digest.Here’s what you need to know.



The U.K. starts things off at 7:00 p.m. with a report from Lloyd’s on employment optimism. The index last registered at -69. There is no consensus opinion for the March report.

A reading of Australian business conditions follows at 9:30 p.m. The index last stood at 3.

Attention turns back to Europe at 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning with a reading on Swiss unemployment. Economists anticipate the headline seasonally adjusted number will remain unchanged in March at 3.1 per cent.

German trade hits at 2:00 a.m. Economists forecast exports declined 1.2 per cent in February, while imports increased by 1.3 per cent.

Between 2:30 and 2:45 a.m., readings of French business confidence, as well as industrial production, will be released. The Bank of France Business Sentiment Index is seen improving 1 point to 96 in March, while industrial production inches 0.3 per cent higher in February.

Sweden will announce February industrial production at 4:00 a.m. Consensus is for a 0.3 per cent fall.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 7:30 a.m., with a reading of the National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Optimism Index. Economists predict the key index increased 70 basis points in March to 95.

At 10:00 a.m., JOLTS job openings and U.S. wholesale inventories will be released. There is no consensus opinion for the February JOLTS report, which last showed 3.459 million openings. Inventories are expected to increase 0.5 per cent in February, up from the 0.4 per cent gain in January.

Below are the major earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Mattress Firm Holding (MFRM): $0.21

SUPERVALU (SVU): $0.35

Alcoa (AA): -$0.04

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

