Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Wednesday, May 30

Eric Platt
mad menLionsgate, the studio behind Mad Men, will report fourth quarter earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Wednesday continues a surprisingly packed week in the U.S. with pending home sales. Internationally, markets will have eurozone consumer confidence, as well as a reading of the Japanese manufacturing industry, to guide shares.Here’s what you need to know.

  • Japan starts things off at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday evening with manufacturing PMI. There is no consensus for the May report, which follows a 50.7 reading.
  • Australian retail sales follow at 9:30 p.m. with expectations for a 0.2 per cent sequential gain in April.
  • Announcements go quiet until 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, when Spain reports May preliminary consumer prices. Economists forecast CPI increased 2.1 per cent year-on-year.
  • Swedish GDP is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. with forecasts for a 0.2 per cent gain during the first quarter.
  • Italian producer prices follow at 4:00 a.m. Economists project prices increased 0.3 per cent in April.
  • Consumer credit in the U.K. will be released at 4:30 a.m. Consensus is for net credit to increase by £200 million, following the £400 million gain in March.
  • At 5:00 a.m., eurozone consumer confidence will be released. Expectations are for a preliminary reading of -19.3 to hold.
  • At 8:30 a.m. Canada will announce industrial price changes in April. The index is seen advancing 0.1 per cent month-on-month.
  • Attention shifts to the U.S. at 10:00 a.m. with a reading of pending home sales.  Expectations are for no sequential change in April, representing a 22.0 per cent year-on-year gain.

There are no major earnings announcements scheduled in the U.S. on Tuesday.

TiVo (TIVO): -$0.16
Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF): $0.20

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

