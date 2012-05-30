Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Wednesday, May 30

Lionsgate, the studio behind Mad Men, will report fourth quarter earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Wednesday continues a surprisingly packed week in the U.S. with pending home sales. Internationally, markets will have eurozone consumer confidence, as well as a reading of the Japanese manufacturing industry, to guide shares.Here’s what you need to know.



Japan starts things off at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday evening with manufacturing PMI. There is no consensus for the May report, which follows a 50.7 reading.

Australian retail sales follow at 9:30 p.m. with expectations for a 0.2 per cent sequential gain in April.

Announcements go quiet until 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, when Spain reports May preliminary consumer prices. Economists forecast CPI increased 2.1 per cent year-on-year.

Swedish GDP is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. with forecasts for a 0.2 per cent gain during the first quarter.

Italian producer prices follow at 4:00 a.m. Economists project prices increased 0.3 per cent in April.

Consumer credit in the U.K. will be released at 4:30 a.m. Consensus is for net credit to increase by £200 million, following the £400 million gain in March.

At 5:00 a.m., eurozone consumer confidence will be released. Expectations are for a preliminary reading of -19.3 to hold.

At 8:30 a.m. Canada will announce industrial price changes in April. The index is seen advancing 0.1 per cent month-on-month.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 10:00 a.m. with a reading of pending home sales. Expectations are for no sequential change in April, representing a 22.0 per cent year-on-year gain.

There are no major earnings announcements scheduled in the U.S. on Tuesday.

TiVo (TIVO): -$0.16

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF): $0.20

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Click here to see the truth about gold >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.