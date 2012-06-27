Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Tuesday, June 26

Workers build a Ford Focus on the assembly line at Ford Motor Co.’s Wayne Michigan Assembly Plant. A reading of durable goods in the U.S. is expected on Wednesday.

Markets will be waiting for two key reports in the U.S. on Wednesday: durable goods and pending home sales. Both are expected to show some improvement. Here’s what you need to know.



Finland starts things off at 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning with June business confidence figures. There is no consensus for the report, which last registered at -12.

Spanish retail sales follow at 3:00 a.m., with expectations for an 8.1 per cent decline in May.

Italian business confidence hits at 4:00 a.m., with forecasts for a 70 basis point decline to 85.5 in June.

Norwegian unemployment will also be released at 4:00, with consensus for no change at 3.0 per cent in April.

The Confederation of British Industry announces sales figures at 6:00 a.m. The index is expected to fall 6 points to 15.

German CPI hits at 8:00 a.m. Expectations are for no sequential change in June, representing a 1.8 per cent gain year-on-year.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with the Durable Goods report. Economists forecast orders accelerated 0.4 per cent sequentially in May.

Closing out the day at 10:00 a.m. is pending home sales. May sales are projected to advance 1.5 per cent month-on-month.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Lennar (LEN): $0.17

General Mills (GIS): $0.59

Monsanto (MON): $1.53

Progress Software (PRGS): $0.22

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

