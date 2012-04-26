Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Thursday, April 26, 2012

Oil giant Exxon Mobil will announce quarterly results before the opening bell on Thursday. Analysts forecast the company will earn $2.08 per share on revenue of $120 billion.

Thursday is an extremely busy day, both on the macro and and earnings side. Companies including Exxon Mobil, Starbucks, UPS, Lockheed Martin, and Dow Chemical are all scheduled to report quarterly results for the first three months of 2012. Macro data includes jobless claims in the U.S., Italian business confidence, and German CPI. Here’s what you need to know.



South Korea starts things off at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening with first quarter GDP, which last grew by 0.3 per cent. Economists forecast that the pace of economic expansion will accellerate to 0.9 per cent growth.

Also at 7:00 p.m. is a reading of consumer confidence in the U.K. Consensus is for a one point decline to 43 in March.

Japanese all industry activity follows at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. Expectations are for a 0.2 per cent sequential decline in February.

Swedish consumer confidence hits at 3:15 a.m. The headline figure is seen increasing to 1 from 0.

A reading of Italian business confidence is expected at 4:00 a.m. Economists forecast the nation’s businesses are equally confident month-on-month, with the reading unchanged at 92.1.

Norwegian unemployment will also be announced at 4:00 a.m., with expectations for a 10 basis point decline to 2.5 per cent.

German consumer prices are set for release at 8:00 a.m. Consensus is for a 0.1 per cent increase in April from a month earlier.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with the initial unemployment claims report. Expectations are for claims to decline to 375,000 from last week’s 386,000 reading.

At 10:00 a.m. pending home sales will be announced in the U.S. Sales are seen gaining 1.0 per cent month-on-month in March, reversing a 0.5 per cent decline in February.

The Kansas City Federal Reserve will release its reading of manufacturing activity in the region at 11:00 a.m. Economists anticipate the key index will decline two points to 7 in April.

Closing out the day at 12:00 p.m. is a report on the number of jobless citizens in France. The number of job-seekers is forecast to increase by 2,800 to 2.87 million.

Below, the major earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Time Warner Cable (TWC): $1.25

Colgate-Palmolive (CL): $1.24

Monster Worldwide (MWW): $0.03

Lockheed Martin (LMT): $1.71

Exxon Mobil (XOM): $2.08

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (HOT): $0.52

PulteGroup (PHM): -$0.04

CME Group (CME): $4.02

Amylin Pharmaceuticals (AMLN): -$0.29

Moody’s (MCO): $0.69

Coca-Cola Enterprises (CCE): $0.33

Bunge (BG): $1.19

Liz Claiborne (LIZ): -$0.12

Aetna (AET): $1.39

Whirlpool (WHR): $1.08

Raytheon (RTN): $1.16

Altria Group (MO): $0.49

PepsiCo (PEP): $0.67

United Parcel Service (UPS): $1.01

Kellogg (K): $0.99

Ally Financial (ALLY): N/A

Expedia (EXPE): $0.15

VeriSign (VRSN): $0.43

Gilead Sciences (GILD): $0.94

KLA-Tencor (KLAC): $1.10

Amazon.com (AMZN): $0.07

Starbucks (SBUX): $0.39

MetLife (MET): $1.26

Zynga (ZNGA): $0.05

Occidental Petroleum (OXY): $1.95

KBR (KBR): $0.59

MetroPCS Communications (PCS): $0.17

Safeway (SWY): $0.30

Interpublic Group (IPG): -$0.10

Noble Energy (NBL): $1.41

Dow Chemical (DOW): $0.60

Dunkin’ Brands Group (DNKN): $0.23

BorgWarner (BWA): $1.29

Dominion Resources (D): $0.89

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY): $0.64

United Continental Holdings (UAL): -$1.10

JetBlue Airways (JBLU): $0.08

Celgene (CELG): $1.13

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

