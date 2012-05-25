Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Friday, May 25

A girl chats to a boy looking after one of the market’s stalls in the Namdaemun market in Seoul, South Korea. Consumer confidence in South Korea will be released on Friday.

Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Friday is a relatively slow day, with investors in the U.S. looking for any change in consumer sentiment. Globally, confidence readings in France, Germany, and South Korea will guide markets.Here’s what you need to know.



South Korea starts things off at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday evening with consumer confidence. There is no consensus for the May report, which follows a 104 reading in April.

Japanese inflation follows at 7:30 p.m. with expectations for CPI to increase 0.4 per cent year-on-year.

A reading of business conditions in China hits at 9:35 p.m.

At 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning, Singapore will release industrial production figures for April. Economists forecast production increased 0.6 per cent during the month.

German consumer confidence is scheduled for 2:00 a.m. with forecasts for a flat reading of 5.6 for June.

French consumer confidence follows at 2:45 a.m. Economists forecast the May reading is unchaged at 88.

Spain will release a reading of producer prices at 3:00 a.m. The key index is expected to remain flat in April.

Retail sales in Italy will be released at 4:00 a.m. Consensus is for a 0.2 per cent month-on-month decline in March.

Mexican unemployment follows at 9:00 a.m. Economists anticipate the jobless rate increased to 4.9 per cent in April from 4.62 per cent a month earlier.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 9:30 a.m. with the final reading of May University of Michigan Consumer Confidence. Expectations are an earlier report at 77.8 to hold.

There are no major earnings announcements scheduled in the U.S. on Friday.

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

