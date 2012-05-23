Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Wednesday, May 23

Pandora will report first quarter 2013 results after the closing bell tomorrow.

Wednesday is a light data day in the U.S., with economic announcements focused in the housing sector. Internationally, markets will be looking to the U.K. for sentiment, with the Bank of England set to release minutes, as well as reports on retail sales and trade orders.Here’s what you need to know.



Australia starts things off at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening with the Conference Board’s Leading Index. There is no consensus for the March report, which follows a flat reading in February.

At 1:00 a.m. on Monday morning, Singapore will release consumer price data for April. Economists forecast headline CPI increased 0.3 per cent month-on-month.

Swedish unemployment follows at 3:30 a.m. Economists project the jobless rate will increase 10 basis points to 7.8 per cent in April.

Italian consumer confidence hits at 4:00 a.m., with expectations for a 50 basis point rise in May to 89.5.

There are a flurry of announcements out of the U.K. starting at 4:30 a.m. with minutes from the Bank of England. Retail sales are scheduled at the same time, with current projections for a 0.7 per cent decline in sales when excluding fuel.

At 6:00 a.m., the Confederation of British Industry will release its total orders index. Economists forecast the index fell three points to -11 in May.

Canadian leading indicators follows at 8:30 a.m. Economists anticipate the index increased 0.3 per cent in April.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 10:00 a.m. with new home sales and a reading of home prices. Expectations are for sales to increase 2.6 per cent month-on-month to an annualized pace of 337,000 units, while the house price index increases 0.3 per cent sequentially in March.

Below, the major earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Toll Brothers (TOL): $0.02

Hewlett-Packard (HPQ): $0.91

PVH (PVH): $1.26

Pandora Media (P): -$0.18

NetApp (NTAP): $0.63

Big Lots (BIG): $0.70

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO): $0.19

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

