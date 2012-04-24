Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Tuesday, April 24, 2012

On Tuesday a reading of new home sales in the U.S. will be released.

Photo: thornj via flickr

Tuesday is a tremendously busy day, with earnings from Apple, AT&T, 3M, and United Technologies. Macro data also picks back up in the U.S., with Case-Shiller, consumer confidence and new home sales in the U.S. Here’s what you need to know.



Australia starts things off at 9:30 p.m. on Monday evening with a reading of consumer prices. Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast CPI will have gained 0.6 per cent sequentially in the first quarter of 2012.

At 10:00 p.m. the Conference Board will release a reading of its Leading Economic Index for China.

Finnish unemployment follows at 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Expectations are for the headline rate to jump 50 basis point to 8.2 per cent in March.

At 2:45 a.m. a reading of French consumer confidence is scheduled, with forecasts for a flat reading at 87 in April.

Swedish unemployment hits at 3:30 a.m., with consensus for a slight uptick to 8.0 per cent in March from 7.8 per cent a month earlier.

A reading of hourly wages in Italy follows at 4:00 a.m. There is no consensus for the March report.

Trade in Hong Kong will be released at 4:40 a.m. Exports are seen increasing 5.4 per cent while imports grow 6.0 per cent in April.

Attention shifts to Canada at 8:30 a.m. when retail sales are announced. Expectations are for sales to advance 0.1 per cent month-on-month in February, slower than the 0.5 per cent gain seen a month earlier.

At 9:00 a.m. the U.S. Case-Shiller report comes out. Expectations are for home prices in the closely watched 20-city metro areas to increase 0.2 per cent month-on-month in February, reversing a 0.4 per cent decline a month earlier.

U.S. consumer confidence and new home sales follow at 10:00 a.m. Wall Street anticipates confidence will fall slightly, to 69.6 in April from 70.2 a month earlier. New home sales are expected to gain 1.6 per cent to 318,000.

Also at 10:00 a.m. is a reading of manufacturing activity from the Federal Reserve’s fifth district. The key index is seen flat at 7 in April.

Below, the major earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Kansas City Southern (KSU): $0.72

CIT Group (CIT): -$1.43

AK Steel Holding (AKS): -$0.12

Air Products & Chemicals (APD): $1.33

United Technologies (UTX): $1.20

Baker Hughes (BHI): $0.83

RadioShack (RSH): $0.04

Ryder System (R): $0.58

Western Union (WU): $0.40

Boyd Gaming (BYD): $0.08

McGraw-Hill Cos (MHP): $0.48

AT&T (T): $0.57

Panera Bread (PNRA): $1.34

Amgen (AMGN): $1.46

Norfolk Southern (NSC): $1.12

Apple (AAPL): $9.95

CBRE Group (CBG): $0.13

Edwards Lifesciences (EW): $0.48

Juniper Networks (JNPR): $0.13

Aflac (AFL): $1.65

PACCAR (PCAR): $0.79

Coach (COH): $0.75

Regions Financial (RF): $0.08

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD ): $0.96

United States Steel (X): $0.49

3M Co (MMM): $1.48

Hershey (HSY): $0.81

T Rowe Price Group (TROW): $0.77

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

