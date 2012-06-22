Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Friday, June 22

A taco vendor scans the beach for clients in Acapulco, Mexico. A reading of the country’s unemployment rate is expected at 9:00 a.m.

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Friday slows back down, with no major announcements out of the U.S. Chinese and German business confidence are the key figures hitting Asian and European markets, respectively.Here’s what you need to know.



Taiwan starts things off at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening with May unemployment figures. Economists forecast the jobless rate remained at 4.2 per cent during the month.

Chinese flash MNI business sentiment follows at 9:35 p.m.

Major announcements go quiet until 2:45 a.m. on Friday morning, when France releases wage data. Consensus is for a slightly slower gain in the first quarter than first reported, up 0.8 per cent.

Danish retail sales hit at 3:00 a.m., with forecasts for a 0.1 per cent advance in May.

Dutch consumer spending will be released at 3:30 a.m.

German business sentiment follows at 4:00 a.m. Expectations are for the IFO index to decline to 105.6 in June from 106.9 a month earlier.

At the same time Italian consumer confidence will be released, with consensus for the June reading to register a 50 basis point dip to 86.

Attention shifts to North America at 8:30 a.m. with Canadian CPI. The gauge of inflation is seen increasing 0.1 per cent sequentially in May.

Closing out the day at 9:00 a.m. is Mexican unemployment. The country’s jobless rate is expected to decline 9 basis points to 4.75 per cent.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Darden Restaurants (DRI): $1.16

Carnival (CCL): $0.07

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

