Here Is Everything You Need To Know For Thursday's Massive Data Deluge

Thursday is jobs day in the U.S. But a key report from the Philadelphia Fed, as well as preliminary June PMI readings and existing home sales, will also move shares.Here’s what you need to know.



New Zealand starts things off at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening with a reading of first quarter GDP. Economists forecast the economy expanded by 0.4 per cent during the period.

Announcements go quiet until 2:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, with readings of Japan’s Machine Tool Orders and the Swiss trade balance. There is no consensus for either report.

French manufacturing PMI follows at 3:00 a.m., with forecasts for a slight decline in June to 44.5. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

Swiss industrial production hits at 3:15 a.m. Consensus is for a 7.2 per cent decline in the first quarter.

German manufacturing PMI will be released at 3:30 a.m. Expectations are for a reading of 45.2, indicating no sequential change.

British retail sales are projected to increase 0.7 per cent in May when excluding fuel sales. The data will be released at 4:30 a.m.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with initial unemployment claims. Economists predict the number of first time filers declined by 3,000 week-on-week to 383,000.

At 9:00, Markit will release a preliminary reading of June PMI. Expectations are for a 70 basis point fall to 53.3.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve will release its monthly reading of business activity at 10:00 a.m. Economists see the headline index increasing to 0 from -5.8 in May.

Also closing out the day at 10:00 are existing home sales and leading indicators. Annualized existing home sales are seen falling to 4.57 million in May from 4.62 million. The leading indicators index is forecast to show a 10 basis point gain in May.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

CarMax (KMX): $0.54

ConAgra Foods (CAG): $0.50

Rite Aid (RAD): -$0.04

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

