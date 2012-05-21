Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Monday, May 21, 2012

Eric Platt
Construction Worker Hard Hat Bridge GermanyConstruciton workers in Europe work on the final portion of the Unstrut Valley high-speed railway bridge. A reading of construction output in the region is expected at 5:00 a.m.

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Monday is a relatively slow day in the U.S., with few major earnings announcements. On the macro front, markets will be looking to a GDP reading in Thailand, home prices in the U.K., and business activity in Japan and the U.S.Here’s what you need to know.

  • The U.K. starts things off at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening with a reading of May home prices from Rightmove, which last showed a 2.9 per cent sequential increase in April. 
  • At 10:30 p.m. Thailand will release its first quarter GDP report. Economists forecast the economy grew 10.0 per cent quarter-on-quarter, following a 10.7 per cent decline at the end of 2011.
  • Japanese business activity follows at 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning, with expectations for activity to have declined 0.1 per cent in March.
  • Swiss consumer confidence is scheduled for 1:45 a.m. Economists anticipate confidence improved in April, increasing 4 points to -15.
  • Euro area construction output hits at 5:00 a.m. There is no consensus for the March report. 
  • Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with a reading of national activity in April from the Chicago Fed. The report last registered at -0.29.

Below, the major earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (KKD): $0.09
Campbell Soup (CPB): $0.52
Urban Outfitters (URBN): $0.20
Lowe’s Cos (LOW): $0.42

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Click here to see the truth about gold >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.