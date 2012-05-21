Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Monday, May 21, 2012

Construciton workers in Europe work on the final portion of the Unstrut Valley high-speed railway bridge. A reading of construction output in the region is expected at 5:00 a.m.

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Monday is a relatively slow day in the U.S., with few major earnings announcements. On the macro front, markets will be looking to a GDP reading in Thailand, home prices in the U.K., and business activity in Japan and the U.S.Here’s what you need to know.



The U.K. starts things off at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening with a reading of May home prices from Rightmove, which last showed a 2.9 per cent sequential increase in April.

At 10:30 p.m. Thailand will release its first quarter GDP report. Economists forecast the economy grew 10.0 per cent quarter-on-quarter, following a 10.7 per cent decline at the end of 2011.

Japanese business activity follows at 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning, with expectations for activity to have declined 0.1 per cent in March.

Swiss consumer confidence is scheduled for 1:45 a.m. Economists anticipate confidence improved in April, increasing 4 points to -15.

Euro area construction output hits at 5:00 a.m. There is no consensus for the March report.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with a reading of national activity in April from the Chicago Fed. The report last registered at -0.29.

Below, the major earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (KKD): $0.09

Campbell Soup (CPB): $0.52

Urban Outfitters (URBN): $0.20

Lowe’s Cos (LOW): $0.42

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Click here to see the truth about gold >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.