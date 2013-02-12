Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Tuesday, February 12

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Photo: tenaciousme / Flickr

Tuesday is looking like another quiet day for U.S. economic releases, but there are several important UK numbers that are due before the U.S. market opens tomorrow.Also, several top American companies are also expected to post earning tomorrow, including McGraw-Hill and Goodyear.



Here’s what you need to know:

At 4:30 am ET on Tuesday, UK’s Retail Price Index (RPI), Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers, both of which are measures of inflation, will be released. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect both RPI inflation, which is a measure of inflation based on retail prices, and CPI, to fall by 0.5% in January, compared to the previous month. In December, both UK RPI and CPI increased by 0.5%. When compared to January, analysts expect UK CPI to rise by 2.7%. And then there’s UK Core CPI: analysts it to rise by 2.4% in January compared to the previous month. UK Core CPI rose at the same rate in December. As for PPI, which is a measure of inflation based on production costs, analysts expect it to rise by 0.2% in January from the previous month, and by 2% from the previous year. In December, PPI fell by 0.1% compared to November and rose 2.2% from December 2011.

At 2 pm ET, the U.S. Monthly Budget Statement statement will be released. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the budget for January to have shrunk by $2 billion, which is way less than the $27.41 billion it fell by in December.

Below are the top companies that will be posting fourth-quarter earnings reports before markets open tomorrow, along with consensus estimates from Bloomberg:

Before markets open, Avon Products Inc (AVP) is expected to report an EPS of $0.27.

Beverage company The Coca Cola Co (KO) is expected to report an EPS of $0.45.

ATM manufacturer Diebold Inc (DBD) is expected to report an EPS of $0.45.

Tire company Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) is expected to report an EPS of $0.20.

Global risk and insurance services firm Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc (MMC) is expected to report an EPS of $0.52.

Telecommunications company and internet service provider Level 3 Communications Inc (LVLTS) is expected to report an EPS loss of $0.09

Asset management firm AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) is expected to report an EPS of $0.33.

At 6 am, chemical company Huntsman Corp (HUN) is expected to report an EPS of $0.23.

At 7:15 am, The McGraw-Hill Cos (MHP), which is the parent company of Standard & Poor’s, Platts, J.D. Power and Associates among other, is expected to report an EPS of $0.72.

At 8:30 am, hotel and entertainment firm Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) is expected to report zero EPS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.