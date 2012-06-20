Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Wednesday, June 20

The Bank of England will release a keenly watched rate decision at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investors will be waiting for a key report out of the Federal Open Markets Committee, particularly for new stimulus measures and QE. Here’s what you need to know.



Japan starts things off at 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday evening with a reading of the country’s merchandise trade balance. Economists forecast the total balance increases to -¥544.4 billion.

Two Australian reports hit at 8:00 and 8:30 p.m. First up, the Conference Board’s Leading Index followed by the Westpac Leading Index, both for April. There is no consensus estimate for either report.

Announcements go quiet until 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, with a reading of Japan’s All Industry Activity index. Expectations are for a 0.1 per cent gain in April

German PPI follows at 2:00 a.m., with forecasts for a 0.2 per cent sequential decline in May.

Danish and Swedish consumer confidence hit at 3:00 a.m. Projections are for declines in both countries, with Denmark seeing a 1.4 point fall to -1.8, while Sweden loses 1.9 points to 4.

Italian industrial orders follow at 4:00 a.m., with consensus for a 2.0 per cent month-on-month drop off in April.

Bank of England minutes are scheduled for release at 4:30 a.m.

The Swiss Zew Survey hits at 5:00 a.m. There is no forecast for the report, which last read at -4.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 12:30 p.m. with a key rate decision from the Federal Open Markets Committee. Although no change is expected, investors will be watching for new policy to boost the U.S. economy.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Micron Technology (MU): -$0.20

Sonic (SONC): $0.22

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY): $0.84

Red Hat (RHT): $0.27

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

