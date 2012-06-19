Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Tuesday, June 19

FedEx reports quarterly results before the opening bell on Tuesday.

Tuesday is a relatively busy day, with readings of housing starts and building permits giving a fresh update of the industry in the U.S. Internationally, French business confidence and British inflation reports may guide shares.Here’s what you need to know.



Australia starts things off at 9:30 p.m. with the Reserve Bank Board’s June minutes.

Announcements go quiet until 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with a final reading on Japan’s coincident index. There is no consensus forecast for the final April reading, which a preliminary report showed at 96.5.

French business confidence is expected to decline slightly when announced at 2:45 a.m. Projections are for the index to drop to 92.

Swedish unemployment follows at 3:30 a.m., with consensus for the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 7.8 per cent.

British inflation hits at 4:30 a.m. Economists predict CPI showed a 0.1 per cent month-on-month gain in May, a 3.0 per cent appreciation year-on-year.

At 5:00 a.m. European construction output will be reported.

The German Zew Survey also hits at 5:00 a.m. Expectations are for a sharp decline in June to 39 from 44.1 a month earlier.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with housing starts and building permits. Starts are seen improving slightly to an annual pace of 720,000, while permits hit 730,000.

Closing out the day at 10:00 a.m. is JOLTS job openings for April. There is no forecast for the report, which last read at 3.737 million.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Barnes & Noble (BKS): -$0.91

Discover Financial Services (DFS): $0.98

FedEx (FDX): $1.95

Jefferies Group (JEF): $0.29

Jabil Circuit (JBL): $0.64

Adobe Systems (ADBE): $0.59

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

