Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Tuesday, June 19

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tuesday is a relatively busy day, with readings of housing starts and building permits giving a fresh update of the industry in the U.S. Internationally, French business confidence and British inflation reports may guide shares.Here’s what you need to know.
- Australia starts things off at 9:30 p.m. with the Reserve Bank Board’s June minutes.
- Announcements go quiet until 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with a final reading on Japan’s coincident index. There is no consensus forecast for the final April reading, which a preliminary report showed at 96.5.
- French business confidence is expected to decline slightly when announced at 2:45 a.m. Projections are for the index to drop to 92.
- Swedish unemployment follows at 3:30 a.m., with consensus for the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 7.8 per cent.
- British inflation hits at 4:30 a.m. Economists predict CPI showed a 0.1 per cent month-on-month gain in May, a 3.0 per cent appreciation year-on-year.
- At 5:00 a.m. European construction output will be reported.
- The German Zew Survey also hits at 5:00 a.m. Expectations are for a sharp decline in June to 39 from 44.1 a month earlier.
- Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with housing starts and building permits. Starts are seen improving slightly to an annual pace of 720,000, while permits hit 730,000.
- Closing out the day at 10:00 a.m. is JOLTS job openings for April. There is no forecast for the report, which last read at 3.737 million.
Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.
Barnes & Noble (BKS): -$0.91
Discover Financial Services (DFS): $0.98
FedEx (FDX): $1.95
Jefferies Group (JEF): $0.29
Jabil Circuit (JBL): $0.64
Adobe Systems (ADBE): $0.59
Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.
