Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Monday, June 18

Monday is a relatively slow day, with a focus on the housing market in the U.K., China, and U.S.Here’s what you need to know.



New Zealand starts things off at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening with consumer sentiment.

A reading of U.K. home prices follows at 7:00 p.m. There is no consensus for the June report.

At 9:30 p.m. China will release its May property report.

Announcements go quiet until 1:00 a.m. on Monday morning, when the Bank of Japan will release its monthly report on the economy.

Changes to Indian repo rates hit at 1:30 a.m., with expectations for reverse repo rates to decline 25 basis points to 6.75 per cent. Economists do not forecast the cash-reserve ratio rate will be moved from 4.75 per cent.

Hong Kong unemployment follows at 4:30 a.m. May’s jobless rate is projected to remain unchanged at 3.3 per cent.

Ireland’s trade balance is expected at 5:00 a.m.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 10:00 a.m. with the National Association of Home Builders housing market index. Consensus is for a slight decline in June, to 28.

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

