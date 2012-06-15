Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Friday, June 15

A view of the Empire State Building in Manhattan. A reading of business conditions from the Empire Fed is expected on Friday.
Photo: Jim Edwards / BI
Friday closes with a flurry of major announcements in the U.S., including industrial production, consumer confidence and the Empire Fed manufacturing report.Here’s what you need to know.
- New Zealand start things off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening with PMI.
- At 9:00 p.m. the Philippines will release April unemployment figures. There is no consensus for the report.
- Announcements go quiet until 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning, when Singapore will release retail sales. Expectations are for a 6.9 per cent increase compared to a year earlier.
- Swedish unemployment follows at 2:00 a.m., with forecasts for the headline rate to decline 20 basis points to 4.1 per cent.
- Danish wholesale prices follow at 3:00 a.m. There is no consensus for the report.
- Turkish unemployment is also expected at 3:00 a.m.
- Italy will publish its April trade balance at 4:00 a.m.
- U.K. trade follows at 4:30 a.m. Economists forecast the trade deficit hit £2.7 billion in April.
- Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with the Empire Fed Manufacturing Report. Consensus is for a slight decline in June, to 13. A reading above 0 indicates expansion.
- Canadian manufacturing is also expected at 8:30 a.m. Projections are for a 0.2 per cent gain month-on-month in April.
- U.S. industrial production hits at 9:15 a.m., with consensus for a 0.1 per cent increase in May.
- Closing out the day is a preliminary reading of June Consumer Confidence by the University of Michigan at 9:55 a.m. Consensus is for a dip to 77.5 from 79.3.
Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.
SEE ALSO: The 20 Countries With The Highest Probability Of Default >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.