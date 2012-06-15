Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Friday, June 15

A view of the Empire State Building in Manhattan. A reading of business conditions from the Empire Fed is expected on Friday.

Friday closes with a flurry of major announcements in the U.S., including industrial production, consumer confidence and the Empire Fed manufacturing report.Here’s what you need to know.



New Zealand start things off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening with PMI.

At 9:00 p.m. the Philippines will release April unemployment figures. There is no consensus for the report.

Announcements go quiet until 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning, when Singapore will release retail sales. Expectations are for a 6.9 per cent increase compared to a year earlier.

Swedish unemployment follows at 2:00 a.m., with forecasts for the headline rate to decline 20 basis points to 4.1 per cent.

Danish wholesale prices follow at 3:00 a.m. There is no consensus for the report.

Turkish unemployment is also expected at 3:00 a.m.

Italy will publish its April trade balance at 4:00 a.m.

U.K. trade follows at 4:30 a.m. Economists forecast the trade deficit hit £2.7 billion in April.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with the Empire Fed Manufacturing Report. Consensus is for a slight decline in June, to 13. A reading above 0 indicates expansion.

Canadian manufacturing is also expected at 8:30 a.m. Projections are for a 0.2 per cent gain month-on-month in April.

U.S. industrial production hits at 9:15 a.m., with consensus for a 0.1 per cent increase in May.

Closing out the day is a preliminary reading of June Consumer Confidence by the University of Michigan at 9:55 a.m. Consensus is for a dip to 77.5 from 79.3.

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

