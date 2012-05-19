6 Stocks Making Major Moves

Flickr/Greg Schechter



On Facebook IPO day, the stock markets are largely flat.Here are today’s big winners and losers.



Winners:

Salesforce.com (CRM): Up 9.8% — Salesforce.com posted better than expected first-quarter earnings and have a good outlook for the second quarter as well, making the company today’s big winner in the market.

Yahoo! (YHOO): Up 5.0% — Yahoo! is selling off a 20% stake in Alibaba for roughly $7 billion, which is exactly what investors wanted to hear.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK): Up 5.5% — The roller coaster ride that is CHK continues today, as the stock has gained over 5% due to the company tapping into strengths in natural-gas prices.

Losers:

AutoDesk (ADSK) Down 14.5% — AutoDesk’s current quarter guidance is well below Wall Street’s expectations, which has caused the stock to plummet almost 15%.

First Solar (FSLR): Down 5.6% — The US Department of Commerce announced anti-dumping tarrifs against Chinese solar manufacturers, negatively affecting First Solar’s stock.

Alpha Natural Resources (ANR): Down 3.9%—A mechanic was killed in a fall at an Alpha coal prep plant, causing the stock to drop significantly.

