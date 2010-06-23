UPDATED: Market Mood Darkens, Indices Selling Towards Lows Of The Day

Update: Things are getting worse. Markets are now off around 1%.



Original post: Markets are down, but not wildly so. But after being slightly higher earlier in the day, the turn for the worse is clear.

It’s not obvious if there’s any particular cause: most of the news today is on the political front (McChrystal, the Deepwater drilling moratorium, etc.).

Photo: FinViz

