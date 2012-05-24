US

Hey Traders, Here's How You Can Use Your Emotions To Make Better Decisions

Julia La Roche

Veteran trader and expert on psychology of risk management Denise Shull, the author of “Market Mind Games,” stopped by Business Insider’s offices last week to explain to us the emotional side of trading.

Her argument is that traders should tap into their emotions when making decisions. 

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss

The Emotional Side Of Trading

The Fallout From JP Morgan’s $2 Billion Loss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.