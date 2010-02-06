Market Collapse Day II: Equities And Commodities Now Falling Hard

Vince Veneziani

The market continues to tank, with the Dow currently down 135 points to 9868. The NASDAQ is down 23 points to 2102 and the S&P 500 is down 17 points to 1046. It’s a total bloodbath.

Commodities are down across the board (cattle, however, is up!).

Oil is down 3.9% to $70.31 a barrel.

Gold is down yet again. It’s currently at $1050 an ounce, down $12. Silver is down 3.5% to $14.82 an ounce.

