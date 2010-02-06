Market Collapse Day II: Equities And Commodities Now Falling Hard

The market continues to tank, with the Dow currently down 135 points to 9868. The NASDAQ is down 23 points to 2102 and the S&P 500 is down 17 points to 1046. It’s a total bloodbath.



Commodities are down across the board (cattle, however, is up!).

Oil is down 3.9% to $70.31 a barrel.

Gold is down yet again. It’s currently at $1050 an ounce, down $12. Silver is down 3.5% to $14.82 an ounce.

