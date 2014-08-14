There’s a lot of ugly data out this morning, but markets just took off.

Here’s a chart of Germany’s DAX index, whipping from red to green. Other markets are doing similar things, including US futures.

There are some quotes out there from Putin about how he wants to avoid bloodshed in Eastern Ukraine, and traders are citing these headlines for the move.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.