The Market Goes Berzerk

Totally wild day. Our full roundup is here.
————–
The dam has burst. Europe is exploding.
The market is in total freefall.
Gold has broken $1200.
The euro is trading under $1.26.
Ladies and Gentlemen, this is a market crash.
Now the market is off over 660 991, and now it’s down less then 700 450 less than 400.
———–
Update: The market has settled somewhat, and the market is now down less than 4%, a very, very impressive rebound. The rebound happened just as Jim Cramer came in and started talking about how it was time to buy.
Meanwhile: CNBC is in absolute chaos. There’s screaming, yelling, weird phones ringing. Crazy.
Update 2: Things have settled down some more, and the Dow is down about 3%. Everyone is wondering whether it was all the computers fault.
More to come..
