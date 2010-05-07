The Market Goes Berzerk

Totally wild day. Our full roundup is here.





————–

The dam has burst. Europe is exploding.

The market is in total freefall.

Gold has broken $1200.

The euro is trading under $1.26.

Ladies and Gentlemen, this is a market crash.

Now the market is off over 660 991, and now it’s down less then 700 450 less than 400.

———–

Update: The market has settled somewhat, and the market is now down less than 4%, a very, very impressive rebound. The rebound happened just as Jim Cramer came in and started talking about how it was time to buy.

Meanwhile: CNBC is in absolute chaos. There’s screaming, yelling, weird phones ringing. Crazy.

Update 2: Things have settled down some more, and the Dow is down about 3%. Everyone is wondering whether it was all the computers fault.

More to come..

