Market Ignores Festering Problems, Reality Looms -- Radio Free Wall Street

The Wall Street Examiner’s Lee Adler, Russ Winter of Winter Watch, and Aaron Krowne of the Mortgage Lender Implode-o-meter covered a lot of ground this week giving insight on issues that either were not being covered at all, or not correctly, in the mainstream financial media. Here’s what we covered in Part 1, free to all visitors (28 minutes):



Finally A Prosecution for Financial Crimes!

Housing from Bad to Worse

New rules for mortgage reserves

Consumer and State and Local Props are Going Away

Increasing Pressure On State and Local Governments

Covered in Part 2, for Radio Free Wall Street subscribers only:

Corporate Profits Collapse and Margin Squeeze

Copper Gaming in China

More Supply Chain Problems

Return of the Yen Carry Trade

Signs of a Housing Bottom For Real?

Japan Returns to Treasury Auctions

Fed Reverse Repo Shows It Means Business- NOT

Fed, Treasury, Primary Dealers, Foreign Central Banks, and Banks- What’s Ahead for Markets

