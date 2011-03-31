Market Ignores Festering Problems, Reality Looms -- Radio Free Wall Street

The Wall Street Examiner’s Lee Adler, Russ Winter of Winter Watch, and Aaron Krowne of the Mortgage Lender Implode-o-meter covered a lot of ground this week giving insight on issues that either were not being covered at all, or not correctly, in the mainstream financial media. Here’s what we covered in Part 1, free to all visitors (28 minutes):
- Finally A Prosecution for Financial Crimes!
- Housing from Bad to Worse
- New rules for mortgage reserves
- Consumer and State and Local Props are Going Away
- Increasing Pressure On State and Local Governments
Covered in Part 2, for Radio Free Wall Street subscribers only:
- Corporate Profits Collapse and Margin Squeeze
- Copper Gaming in China
- More Supply Chain Problems
- Return of the Yen Carry Trade
- Signs of a Housing Bottom For Real?
- Japan Returns to Treasury Auctions
- Fed Reverse Repo Shows It Means Business- NOT
- Fed, Treasury, Primary Dealers, Foreign Central Banks, and Banks- What’s Ahead for Markets
